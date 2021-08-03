America's Got Talent Favorite Leaves Show To Focus On Cancer Battle: 'I've Still Got Dreams'

Taking a step back…

America’s Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski has exited the show prematurely to focus on her ongoing cancer battle. The singer, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, updated fans on Instagram Monday.

She posted a stark black-and-white portrait of herself sitting on a bed with her head shaved bald (below).

Opening up about her time on the reality show and her fight against cancer, the songwriter explained:

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

Unfortunately, the toll of her health struggles has proved too much to balance with the competition, as she noted:

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.”

The Ohio native finished by thanking her fanbase for supporting her through the process and left a very important plea:

“Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Nightbirde received a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during her audition when she performed an original song, It’s OK. The long-time judge noted that he felt so “moved” by the performance, he had to celebrate the “very special moment” with the rare accolade.

Before singing, the 30-year-old revealed she has a 2% chance of surviving her battle against cancer because it has spread to her spine, lungs, and liver. But that certainly hasn’t dulled her sparkle. Throughout her time on AGT, she inspired the nation with her unmatched positivity despite her struggles.

Wishing Jane well, Heidi Klum took to the ‘gram on Monday, saying:

“We will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows. The entire #AGT family loves you and we’re all rooting for you ”

Sofia Vergara also added:

“Here’s to planning for a bright future @_nightbirde Your energy, your smile, and your amazing voice will be missed at the #agt live shows, but we’re rooting for you and your big dreams!”

We’ll be rooting, too! If you missed it, see Nighbirde’s powerful audition and learn more about her story (below)!

