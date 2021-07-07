Must Watch America's Got Talent Audition!! Singer Details Losing Wife In Same Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Somebody grab us a tissue box… This is so moving!

Matt Mauser, a 51-year-old musician and dad of three, brought judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel to tears on Tuesday night when he auditioned for America’s Got Talent. Before singing Phil Collins’ Against All Odds, the contestant emotionally paid tribute to his late wife, telling viewers:

“I’m a singer. And I’m here because my wife and I…we were both schoolteachers, and we retired from teaching so that I could do the music full-time. And she got the opportunity to coach girls’ basketball with Kobe Bryant. But on January 26th of 2020, I lost my wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.”

Related: Michael Jordan Shares Final Texts With Kobe That He ‘Just Can’t Delete’

His wife, Christina Mauser, was among those who passed in the fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of the Lakers shooting guard, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and six others. Whoa…

Watch the full clip (below) to hear more about the “dreamy kind of life” the couple shared before Christina’s tragic death, and why this audition means so much to her family.

So glad he made it through this round!! We’ll be cheering on Matt from afar!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & America’s Got Talent/YouTube]