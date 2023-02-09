Amy Robach Left ABC With A BETTER Deal Than Boyfriend TJ Holmes!

We bet this was an awkward revelation!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were both ousted from their gigs at ABC News at the same time once their affair blew up in their faces — but it turns out they didn’t walk away with the same amount of cash in their pockets! The latest insight from insiders insists it was Amy who made big in the exit agreement, walking away with a BETTER settlement than her beau!

According to Page Six sources on Wednesday, details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. While they each got a nice deal, one thing is pretty universally believed, said one insider:

“Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].”

Amy joined the network in 2012 followed by T.J. in 2014. While they had relatively the same responsibilities during their co-hosting gig on GMA3, Amy was also one of the hosts of 20/20, a role she “worked really hard to get,” sources told the outlet. So, it’s likely this is why she got a bigger payout — she had to leave behind two major jobs!

According to the reports we’ve heard, she also sounded far less problematic at the network compared to T.J., who supposedly had a reputation for being predatory toward young employees. We doubt that helped him during the negotiations!

So, what did they walk away with?? A second source thinks they likely got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts and little (if anything) else. That said, there’s one possible exception to this:

“It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace.”

Makes sense! The anchors are said to be happy with their exit agreements, but sources close to both journalists are still wondering, “Was it worth it?”

For now, Amy and T.J. seem to think so! Not only have they not slowed down on their romance, but there have been rumblings that the reporters are already making plans for their future careers. A confidant speaking to Radar Online earlier this month revealed the couple is in talks with NewsNation for a possible new job. So, we could be seeing them on screens sooner than later!

In the meantime, all their attention is on their love life, much to the dismay of their estranged partners Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. After a quick trip to Los Angeles, the lovebirds are said to be “back in New York, laying low,” the first source revealed. Earlier this week, the former CNN correspondent was spotted out shopping for a $650 promise ring from Tiffany & Co., presumably as a birthday gift for his lady. Mind you, he’s not even divorced yet, so that’s pretty rough for Marilee!

But it’s equally as brutal for the Melrose Place star! Get this: Amy’s 50th birthday on February 6 would’ve also been her 13th wedding anniversary to the actor. Damn. No wonder T.J. was so quick to buy a new ring — he didn’t want Amy thinking about her ex on her big day! And it seems like it worked since she was already spotted wearing the bling. Now it’s her turn to by her boyfriend something fancy, we know she’s got the money for it. LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via GMA/YouTube & Amy Robach/Instagram]