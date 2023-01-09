Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are 'IN LOVE' -- Next Steps!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to throw it all away for love!

Now that the Good Morning America co-hosts’ relationship has been exposed, they are no longer interested in hiding! According to a new Us Weekly source on Monday, Amy and T.J.’s romance is the real deal, they shared:

“It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”

They’ve already taken the first step in being more public with their romance by stepping out in Atlanta and Miami together over the holidays. Sounds like we can expect a LOT more PDA! And just imagine if they get their jobs back? They’re going to be all over each other on national TV!

To be honest, though, it’s unclear what’s going to happen with their careers! As we’ve been covering, ever since their affair was revealed late last year, they’ve been dealing with their divorces and being pulled from ABC airwaves as the company conducts an internal investigation. As of now, it’s hard to tell what the network will decide to do. Despite the mess, the 20/20 co-host wouldn’t change a thing, the insider dished:

“Amy has no regrets. She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love.”

That’s how you know she’s whipped! We hope the romance will be worth it in the long run — and that T.J. feels as strongly! The lovebirds have certainly been forced to grow closer together as they navigate this ordeal, especially since the affair has cost them “a lot of friends who are coworkers,” a source previously told the outlet, adding:

“Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front. They really only have each other right now.”

It’s truly them against the world these days — and they don’t seem to care!

Meanwhile, their families are saying sayonara! Take Andrew Shue and his sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, for instance. Last week, an insider told Us:

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.].”

While the Melrose Place alum is not expected to speak out on the split, T.J.’s ex Marilee finally broke her silence earlier this month via her attorney Stephanie Lehman, who said in a statement to the press:

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine]. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued:

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

It won’t be easy, we bet, especially with Amy and T.J. flaunting their romance for all to see! Oof. Love can be so complicated! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Amy’s willing to risk her career for her romance? Sound OFF (below)!

