Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Split!

Emily Ratajkowski is having the last laugh!

After the 31-year-old model and her ex-boo Pete Davidson went their separate ways late last month, she’s moving on to another funny man: Eric Andre! The Gone Girl actress and the comedian were spotted walking down a moonlit New York City street Saturday night, both with grins from ear to ear and arms interlocked! Insiders told TMZ the two stopped at popular Japanese restaurant Sakagura in Midtown, where they dined for three hours!

See (below):

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night in New York City with comedian Eric Andre. https://t.co/7wsJHSWYTV — TMZ (@TMZ) January 9, 2023

Who could blame ‘em? Great food and lots of laughs?? Sign us up!

This all comes off the tail end of EmRata’s September divorce from alleged “serial cheater” ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. It’s good to see the single girl living her single life! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU have expected this coupling? Let us know in the comments down below!

