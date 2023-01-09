Kanye West Spotted For First Time In WEEKS -- Holding Hands With Mystery Woman In Beverly Hills!

Kanye West is back…

The Jesus Walks rapper has been laying low for weeks, of course. His period of relative calm over the last couple months has come about after a concerning and unsettling time of antisemitic and aggressive behavior on social media. But now, he has stepped out again in the El Lay area, and he’s with a new mystery woman, to boot.

TMZ published new pics on Monday morning of the 45-year-old. In them, he can be seen driving around Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon in his pricey Maybach. And Ye, who is shown smiling while behind the wheel in one snap, was spotted alongside a blonde-haired woman. She was riding shotgun in the car alongside Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband. Then, as the outlet noted, she stepped out “basically hand in hand” with the Hurricane rapper as the two parked the car and walked into the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills later in the day.

You can see the snaps for yourself HERE, and, yeah. The two really are “basically hand in hand.” The shot of their physical touch was blocked by the car, but there’s definitely something there! No word yet on who the woman might be, though.

Of course, Ye is coming off a few weeks out of the limelight after showing up to Mar-a-Lago and dining with Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. That was a low point for the artist — to put it very mildly. Since then, he’s been pretty quiet on socials. He also hasn’t made much news for his shocking and unfortunate views. (Which, honestly, is good.) In fact, he’s supposedly been dodging a lawsuit from his former business manager because he’s been so hard to find!

But now, the Yeezy founder is back. Will we start hearing more from him again soon? It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this new sighting, if anything… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

