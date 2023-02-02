Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Not Worried About Not Working Again' After GMA Exit -- But Should They Be??

This is a lot of confidence for two people who just got very publicly fired!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are apparently “not worried about not working again” now that they’ve officially lost out on their posh ABC News gigs! And no — it’s not just because they (likely) made a mint off their exit agreements. On Thursday, a source told People the lovebirds have been “doing fine since everything happened,” insisting:

“They’re actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show. They’re not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There’s still too much going on.”

That’s for sure! There have also been reports that the couple will sue their former employer for racism, so, they could just be biding their time for a legal battle, too.

Interestingly, not everyone at the network was thrilled with how the internal investigation into the GMA3 co-host’s alleged affair went down, the insider added:

“A lot of staffers are disappointed how this was handled.”

Really?? Even the ones who thought T.J. was a “predator”? Hmm… The romance definitely divided the crew, the confidant reflected:

“It seems like half are supportive of how the network navigated the situation because they didn’t like the attention, but half feel like their termination was wrong. Amy and T.J. were liked by mostly everyone. It’s a dicey situation.”

Dicey is one word for it…

As we’ve been covering closely, the journalists were exposed for having an affair in late November after photos of them canoodling around New York hit the internet — despite each being married to their respective partners for 12 years! Some sources have tried to claim the romance didn’t begin until they’d each split from their spouses, but it’s hard to know what’s true.

T.J. only just filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in late December and Amy and Andrew Shue are said to be working out a settlement in private, but neither has filed any docs yet. We wonder how long the pair are going to wait until they try to find another job — and who’s going to be willing to take them on?? Do you think they’ll try to join forces again? We bet they’d at least get some big debut numbers if so! Let us know if YOU think Amy and T.J. should be worried about finding new jobs or not (below)!

