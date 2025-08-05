And Just Like That... Star Worries HE Got Show Canceled...

Oh no! Is it Duncan Reeves fault the Sex and the City reboot is ending??

That’s what the character’s actor, Jonathan Cake, thinks! On Instagram Monday, the 57-year-old hunk took to his feed to react to And Just Like That…‘s shocking cancelation, and he thinks he may be to blame. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

“Wait, did i JUST KILL @justlikethatmax ? Duncan finally has one night of passion with Carrie Bradshaw and the shows over…FOREVER??? Was it, judging by this picture, his surprisingly small head? Or something else a little underwhelming?”

LOLz! Oops??

He went on to address his short-lived role, adding:

“Ah Duncan Donuts, i guess America won’t run on Duncan, but it was exquisite pleasure while it lasted.”

Hah!

In the show, Duncan quickly became a fan favorite after his introduction in the final season. If you don’t know, Duncan is a writer who lives in an apartment Carrie owns after she moves to her new townhouse. They start off strictly professional — but this is SATC we’re talking about! Of course, the lines were quickly blurred! The pair hooks up after Carrie breaks up with her previous love interest, Aidan. And, well… it might’ve been a cursed romance, after all!

Wrapping up his post, Jonathan thanked his fellow cast members for their very short-lived time together:

“[Cynthia Nixon], [Kristin Davis], [John Melfi], my once and future King, Michael Patrick — and the one and only ever sjp , you gave the world SUCH joy for nearly thirty years. I don’t think there’s a higher calling for people in our business. You knocked it out of the park and it’s still traveling, traveling, traveling. Thank you for having me on your team for a hot- a very hot- minute. You’re all brilliant.”

Aw! See the full post (below):

Too sweet!

Fans in the comments made it clear they don’t believe it was Duncan’s fault the show ended, though! Some wrote:

“Wanted to see more Duncan!! Such a wonderful character, wonderful character, wonderful character. His and Carrie’s story gave the show an injection of nostalgia of what SATC used to be” “You actually revived it! If they placed you sooner it would have saved the show” “LOVED your character! It was so nice to see Carrie being appreciated and valued by a fellow writer! great work!!!!” “best character, he gave us genuine satc vibe and finally non toxic relationship for Carrie.” “You were quite literally my hope for the future of this show and then they end it You added JUST the right amount of charm, sweetness, grumpy-ness to begin with, humour and god lord that accent such a disappointment not to see the storyline of that romance unfold. It had the perfect potentiel [sic] to be Carries perfect romantic end game”

From these comments, it sounds like Duncan could’ve been the show’s saving grace! Too bad things didn’t turn out that way!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via HBO Max/YouTube]