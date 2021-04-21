Angelina Jolie Hints Dramatic Divorce From Brad Pitt Derailed Her Directing Career!

Angelina Jolie knows she has what it takes to direct films… but she also knows it’s not always that simple.

In fact, to hear her tell it, she’s had to make important choices and weigh trade-offs between career and motherhood in a way that’s altered her path in the film industry.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about her career, her personal life, and how those two things haven’t always gone hand-in-hand in recent years in a new interview published Tuesday over at Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about her desire to direct more, the Maleficent star alluded to something interesting: her still-ongoing divorce proceedings from estranged husband Brad Pitt have seriously affected her career behind the camera. Of course, the 45-year-old A-list star has been in divorce talks with her fellow actor since 2016, and those five-plus years have serious taken a toll on some of her personal dreams and desires on set.

Jolie explained, telling EW (below):

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years. I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

And that SUCKS!

It’s unfortunate such a talented woman is put in a place to feel like she’s forced to choose one or the other — why not both? Alas, life’s not that simple, and the proud mom’s priorities over the past few years clearly rested with her children.

Ironically, though, the directorial experience she already has under her belt has made the Gone In Sixty Seconds alum a better performer on camera! Speaking about her upcoming role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, the Los Angeles-born star examined that phenomenon more, saying:

“In very technical terms, I’m more aware of what the director needs, and what other challenges they’re facing, and how many different pieces are moving. Maybe when you’re younger and you’re having a huge day where you have to be cold and wet and emotional and crying, you’re thinking about those things. Now you’ve directed and you’re older, and you realize that while you are going to be freezing and crying, there’s also pyrotechnics going on, or multiple other situations. It pulls you out of yourself.”

Interesting!

And very difficult, from what it sounds like. But if there’s anybody up to the task, well, it’s Angelina Jolie! Anyways, what do U make of Angelina’s allusion to the Pitt divorce and the toll it had (and still has, as it’s ongoing) on her career and work-life balance? Surprised to hear her speak up like this, or not?

BTW, Those Who Wish Me Dead hits theaters and HBO Max‘s streaming service nationwide on May 14. Will U be watching?

