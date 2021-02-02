Angelina Jolie Opens Up About ‘Really Hard’ Years Following Brad Pitt Split -- And Makes A Startling Admission!

It’s been five years since the former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016. Now, as a single mother to six kids in the midst of a difficult custody battle, the actress is ready to talk about “really hard” recent years and her “focus on healing” her family.

In a rare interview for British Vogue, Angelina discussed everything from motherhood to general happiness. One thing was incredibly clear: the humanitarian’s attention remains ever-present on her children. Though it should be noted Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, are not such little ones anymore! Which is good because apparently Angie needs all the help she can get…

When asked point-blank if she feels she’s entered a “happy stage” of life, the 45-year-old held nothing back with a simple yet poignant:

“I don’t know.”

Wow. The filmmaker elaborated:

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

That said, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star believes the best is yet to come, adding:

“I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my 50s.”

She also noted that while she may be excited about getting older, her kids are now more protective of her well-being, joking:

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Speaking of the kids taking care of her…

Back in August, the momma had expressed joy being cooped up at home with her “big bunch,” but as the coronavirus rages on, it seems the toll of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders is weighing on her more heavily now. The Academy Award winner acknowledged she may not have gone into this with the parenting skill she needed:

“I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.”

That’s not so say the Unbroken director didn’t want the responsibility of parenthood because she couldn’t be happier with her kiddos, but her new reality post-breakup and stuck in quarantine has revealed some vulnerable truths she doesn’t mind sharing. Angelina noted:

“I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

Oh no! Thankfully the kids are here to help! She confessed how supportive her six little ones have been, saying:

“I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all. They’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”

Good kids! Sounds to us like they were raised right…

Awww. It’s kinda sad to hear her feel so insecure about her role as a mother. We’re sure she’s doing a better job than she realizes! As it turns out, the Hollywood A-lister has led the perfect life to support her young teens with quality advice now as they face a larger spotlight amidst their parents’ drama.

Jolie described the impact media has played on her kids while she’s remained silent after her romance ended, sharing:

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Very true!

Thoughts on Jolie’s honest frustrations with motherhood, Perezcious readers? Can anyone else relate? Let us know in the comments (below)!

