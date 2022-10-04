Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt 'Choked' One Child & 'Struck Another' During 2016 Plane Incident In New Countersuit

Angelina Jolie has a lot to reveal about what happened to her and her children on the infamous 2016 flight they took with Brad Pitt right before the couple’s divorce!

In the latest installment of the exes’ ongoing legal trouble, the actress filed a cross-complaint against her ex-husband on Tuesday, disclosing new details about his allegedly abusive behavior toward her and their children! This countersuit comes amid the former couple’s legal battle over their winery, Château Miraval. Jolie sold her shares of the company to the Stoli Group last year, supposedly without Pitt’s knowledge, he argued in February as part of his initial lawsuit.

Now, her lawyers claim she was in talks to sell her share to Pitt but the negotiations fell through when he wanted her to sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

In the court filing, which was submitted in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by The New York Times, Angelina goes on to detail the physical and emotional abuse allegedly inflicted by Brad on a September 2016 flight from France to California, involving all of their children (Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne). While we have heard some of this in the past, she has often refrained from discussing the plane incident in her own words… but not anymore! And what she has to say is truly shocking.

According to the docs, the 47-year-old claimed the dispute between her and Brad began after she was accused of being “too deferential” to their kids. The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood alum began yelling at his wife in the bathroom — and things eventually turned physical. The doc stated:

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

It was at this point one of the children came to their mother’s defense, but the father lunged at the child. Angelina grabbed Brad from behind to stop him. Amid the altercation, the Bullet Train lead allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Brad, who had an alcohol abuse problem at the time, also reportedly “poured beer on Jolie” and “poured beer and red wine on the children.” Whoa. So terrible.

As we reported, FBI agents investigated the incident — which made headlines again earlier this year when Angelina filed an anonymous plaintiff in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Addressing the investigation that took place at the time, her filing states the FBI agent who investigated the allegations “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.” The findings were delivered to the United States Attorney’s Office, but they decided not to press charges. A redacted FBI report read:

“After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Jolie herself was reportedly “conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” As for why she opted to sell her shares of the wine company, the humanitarian admitted she began to feel uncomfortable with participating in an alcohol-related business, especially considering her ex-husband’s “acknowledged problem with alcohol abuse.” Makes sense. She also claims there was no written or verbal understanding like the one the actor described in his lawsuit. In fact, she insists he rejected the idea of needing a backup plan in case their relationship ever ended. Huh.

Angelia also clapped back at Brad’s argument that she refused to sell him her shares when a judge overseeing their child custody case ruled against her last year. She says Brad was the one to pull out of the deal after she refused to sign an NDA, forcing her to seek another buyer. Brad has not responded to the latest allegations, but unnamed sources close to him were quoted in 2016 in several publications denying he was ever abusive toward his children. On why Angelina is finally disclosing these abuse allegations, her lawyers stated in the cross-complaint:

“She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day. But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”

It’ll be interesting to see how her ex responds! Thoughts? A lot of this matches up with what we’ve heard so far. So sad and just traumatizing if true.

