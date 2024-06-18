Angie Harmon’s Teen Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Nightclub & Stealing $500 Worth Of Liquor!

Angie Harmon’s daughter started her summer off with a bang — and it landed her in the slammer! The Rizzoli & Isles star may have played a detective on screen, but pros weren’t needed to crack her daughter Avery’s case — because there are witnesses AND it’s apparently on camera!

Earlier this month, Angie’s 18-year-old daughter Avery was busted after allegedly breaking into World Nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina and stealing multiple bottles of hard alcohol. According to an arrest record obtained by multiple news orgs, Avery was detained just before midnight on June 5.

One of the club’s owners told WCCB Charlotte that Avery broke in through the back door with two 17-year-old boys. The trio allegedly consumed some alcohol inside the club, which was closed at the time, before fleeing with SIX bottles when cleaning crew members arrived. Local police apparently obtained security footage of the whole thing going down, but it hasn’t been released to the public.

Upon arrest, Avery was charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Neither Angie nor Avery’s father, former NFL star Jason Sehorn, have commented on the news at this time. Pretty shocking, tho! WTF?! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

