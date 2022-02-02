Inside Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick's Easy Romance: 'They Dig Each Other’s Sense Of Humor'

No surprise here: Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are a match made in comedy heaven.

We won’t lie, news that the actress and the SNL alum had been secretly dating for over a year came as quite a shock. Sure, they starred in the 2019 Christmas flick Noelle together, but he stepped out on the red carpet with Rachel Bilson shortly after the movie premiered. There were really no indicators that something might be brewing between the two funny performers, but according to an Us source, the duo’s friendship blossomed into a romance later, when “they were both single at the same time.”

Back in January, the insider shared:

“They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot. They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know.”

As noted by a previous People source, the pandemic made it a lot easier for them to keep their new relationship under wraps. That source also predicted – accurately, it seems – that they “must keep each other laughing all of the time.” A more recent Us source agreed:

“They dig each other’s sense of humor.”

In fact, they claimed that the Pitch Perfect star is “one of the funniest people he’s ever met,” which is saying a lot since he’s a renowned comedian and has worked with some of the most hilarious comics in the world!

The Us insider shared that the couple has a similar “laid-back attitude to life” and have been “flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy.” Instead, they spend time together doing “all the normal stuff.” For example:

“They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away.”

This source had some other juicy tidbits to reveal, like the fact that “Bill and Anna clicked right away” – an inneresting observation, since they seemingly knew each other for years before dating. Even more eyebrow-raising, the first Us insider said that the Twilight alum has “already bonded” with her boyfriend’s three daughters (Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7), whom he shares with his ex-wife Maggie Carey. So this private, laid-back relationship must be pretty serious!

Above all, though, is the fact that they’re enjoying each other’s company (and, yes, all the laughter!). As an Entertainment Tonight source said:

“They’re both very happy in the relationship and it shows. They have a natural connection.”

Aww. We were surprised by this relationship, but it was definitely a good surprise. Wishing them lots of continued happiness and hilarity!

