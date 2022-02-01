Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Theme Revealed!

Kravis 4 ever — 4 real!

We’re learning more about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s upcoming wedding, and if you thought these two were gonna go low-key, hahaha THINK AGAIN!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 percussionist have taken the world by storm with their red-hot romance over the last year. And now that they’re getting ready to walk down the aisle towards their forever-ever-after, they are going to let it ALL hang out!

Seriously, tho: would U expect anything less from the couple that just gave us their most emo-inspired love bomb ever?! These two love like teenagers and we’re here for it! Ha! So it didn’t surprise us that much when a source spoke up to Us Weekly and dished details about what is planned ahead:

“It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

Spring?!?! That’s coming up, like, SOON!! And the source continued:

“[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests. It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

Eee!

And “fairy tale,” you say? Interesting! But will that mean it’ll be a whimsical fairy tale, or a leather-clad, rock-and-roll fairy tale vibe?? LOLz! Either way, you KNOW they’ll be including their children in the nuptials! And that’ll be so freakin’ cute! BTW, the insider thinks they might even film it for the Hulu series, which both makes sense AND would be super-fun to watch when the show drops!

It’s intriguing, because Kourt and Travis have kept things relatively low-key for the past few weeks, at least compared to their previously abundant output of swoon-worthy content through the end of last year. Maybe they’re already deep in the throes of wedding planning?? All this love talk has our hearts filled, but there is still one potential problem: Scott Disick. As Perezcious readers will recall, late last year we noted how Lord Disick remains ambivalent, to say the very least, about his baby momma having moved on.

At the time, an insider reported this about the Flip It Like Disick alum:

“He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him. He’s looking for support right now.”

And he’s getting support, too. Not only is Scott hanging out with other KarJenner family members to blunt the pain, he specifically has been finding a sympathetic ear in Kourt’s little sister Kim Kardashian:

“[Kim] has been a good ear for him and she understands.”

So many dynamics at play here! Would U expect anything less tho?! Regardless, we couldn’t be happier for Kourtney and Travis as they move towards the best and most special day of their lives! U excited about these bells ringin’, Perezcious readers??

We sure are!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]