Vogue's New Editor Replacing Anna Wintour Is A 'Proud Nepo Baby'! Her Famous Parents Are...

Anna Wintour‘s successor has been named! And she’s a nepo baby!

Since the news that the fashion icon is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue back in June, the question on many minds is: Who is taking over? Well, we now have an answer! And it is not Victoria Beckham despite previous speculation! Sorry, Posh! Replacing Anna is…

Chloe Malle! She is the new head of editorial content for the legendary magazine!

Chloe has been with Vogue for over a decade. The 39-year-old journalist started at the publication in 2011 as a social editor and worked her way up to become the editor of Vogue.com in 2023. However, you may recognize her more through her famous parents! Her mother is Oscar-nominated actress Candice Bergen, who starred in projects such as Miss Congeniality, Bride Wars, Starting Over, and Murphy Brown.

As for her dad? He is Louis Malle, an accomplished French director and screenwriter of projects like Pretty Baby, Elevator to the Gallows, and Lacombe, Lucien. He earned three Oscar nominations: best writing for Murmur of the Heart, best director for Atlantic City, and best writing for Au Revoir les Enfants. He died of complications from lymphoma in November 1995 when Chloe was only 10 years old. So sad.

Did anyone ever expect a nepo baby to take over? Wild!

Chloe is not ashamed of being the daughter of two celebrities, though! Speaking to The New York Times on Tuesday about the announcement, the new head editor said she is a “proud nepo baby.” However, she also acknowledged the “privilege” that title gave her over the years:

“There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in. It’s delusional to say otherwise. I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills.”

At least Chloe recognizes it! The Run Through podcast host knows she is stepping into big shoes, and with that comes a lot of pressure and expectations. She recognized that “no one’s going to replace Anna” ever, but wants to make her own mark by fostering “a more direct, smaller, healthier audience” by “giving original, witty, irreverent, joyful points of view on things.”

Luckily for her, she can also pick Anna’s brain every now and then! The legend isn’t leaving the publication entirely and is right down the hall as she continues her work as the global editorial director for Vogue and chief content officer for Condé Nast. Chloe said:

“I know that some people who were interested in this job were sort of daunted by the idea of Anna being down the hall. I’m very happy she’s down the hall with her Clarice Cliff pottery.”

It must feel intimidating! But Chloe apparently doesn’t mind! Anna also doesn’t seem to be worried about her mentee! She said in a statement:

“At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

Whoa! Chloe got the ultimate stamp of approval!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you excited about Chloe stepping in? Sound OFF in the comments!

