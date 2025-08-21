Guess Which SPICY Celeb Wants To Replace Anna Wintour At Vogue!

Vogue may already have Anna Wintour’s replacement lined up!

With news that the fashion icon is stepping down as the coveted magazine’s editor-in-chief, minds have been wandering as to who will fill the massive hole she leaves behind. And one contender in particular is equal parts spice and posh.

On Monday, Radar Online reported Posh Spice AKA Victoria Beckham is being eyed as a “perfect” candidate to take over editor-in-chief duties for Vogue! OMG!

Fashion pundit Osama Chabbi kicked off chatter last month when he took to X (Twitter) to throw the English singer’s name in the mix:

“Victoria Beckham could actually be the perfect fit to lead Vogue. She’s simultaneously popular and unattainable, and she’s also seen as an undebatable arbiter of taste. She’s a Tom Ford in her own way. Call me crazy, but I can sense it.”

Victoria Beckham could actually be the perfect fit to lead Vogue. She’s simultaneously popular and unattainable and she’s also seen as an undebatable arbiter of taste. She’s a Tom Ford in her own way. Call me crazy, but I can sense it. — osa (@osamachabbi) July 27, 2025

Since then, the fashion designer has reportedly caught wind of the rumblings and is getting SUPER excited about the possibility… And would “absolutely love” to take the helm:

“It’s the kind of iconic, career-defining role she’s always quietly dreamed of, and while there haven’t been any talks as yet, just the idea of her potentially taking on the role has got her mind spinning. She’s currently mulling over the idea of having her team reach out.”

Wow! Exciting!

The source noted the position would do “wonders for Victoria’s fashion brand. Her label is finally profitable, and being at Vogue would only amplify her credibility in the industry.” They continued:

“Taking on the role could propel her business to the level of some of the world’s biggest brands, such as Gucci and Chanel, which is her ultimate dream.”

This would be HUGE for her! However, there’s one thing holding her back… Her personal life. According to the source, she is cherishing the few years she has left with her youngest child Harper, 14, still in the house:

“She’s still so hands-on with the business and very present as a mom, especially with Harper, who’s quickly growing up. And she’s very aware that it’s only a few years before she has a fully empty nest, so she wants to make the most of every moment she has with her.”

Fair. Not to mention all the drama she would bring to the brand amid her ongoing feud with oldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz…

The source continued:

“Taking on something this massive would mean stepping back from both, and she’s not sure she’s ready for that. She hasn’t made any decisions, but the fact that people are even talking about her for the job is incredibly flattering and has been a huge confidence boost.”

As for what hubby David Beckham thinks?? He’s 100 percent on board! The source pointed out:

“David’s incredibly proud of Victoria and always encourages her to go after what she wants. He knows how much she admires Vogue and how much this would mean to her, so he’s completely in support of it and is quietly encouraging her to reach out to publisher Condé Nast and at least discuss what the job role would actually involve.”

However, he’s also wary of what the job could do to their family:

“He’s also protective of their routine and their lives are carefully balanced between the children, the businesses, and their time together, so he’s aware this would be a huge shift, not only for Victoria, but for the whole family.”

But maybe it could be a shift in the right direction?? Time will tell.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would YOU like to see Victoria Beckham become Vogue’s next editor-in-chief? Let us know in the comments down below!

