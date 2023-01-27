Anne Hathaway Dancing Like Nobody's Watching During Paris Fashion Week Party Has Internet Going Crazy!

This is a mood!!!

Anne Hathaway has everyone talking after letting loose at a party during Paris Fashion Week!

On Thursday, clips of The Devil Wears Prada alum dancing the night away at the after party for the Valentino Haute Couture show went viral — and for a very good reason! Fans just couldn’t get enough of Anne!

In the clips, the actress can be seen tossing her long brunette locks around as she rocked a leopard-printed mini dress with matching tights and heels, which she also wore to the show earlier in the day. The 2001 hit Lady Marmalade from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack blasted as she sung along! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on pic.twitter.com/VpGB4BKUba — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

ANNE HATHAWAY OH MY GODD?!?!??!!? pic.twitter.com/Kl0CdSRlIX — elsa (@mcclafloy) January 27, 2023

Love it!!

Fans couldn’t get over how hot and carefree the 40-year-old looked, commenting:

“I am not the same person I was before I saw this video” “Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY” “Would sacrifice all of you to be in this room in this moment. Sorry.” “I am on my knees” “i love everyone remembering that anne hathaway is hot and likable” “We should all aspire to be so free” “Hats away for real”

Referencing Anne’s iconic Princess Diaries role, another teased:

“Genovia is the only acceptable Monarchy”

LOLz!

Before breaking it down on the dance floor, Anne and her husband Adam Shulman walked the red carpet at the fashion show together, looking fine AF! Seems like they had a great time, even amid a little runway mishap! Just look at how amazed the Oscar winner was watching the models (below)!

anne hathaway crying over valentino…everything really does come full circle pic.twitter.com/SNtMAPVYNU — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

So cute! Here’s the best part, though! Anne’s confidence and easy-going attitude at big events like this is actually quite new. In October, she told ET:

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently. I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared.”

Nowadays, nothing is bringing her down, she gushed:

“I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful.”

The proof is in those HAWT dancing videos!! She was truly beating to the sound of her own drum! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know if you’ve been freaking out over these videos in the comments (below)!

