Anne Hathaway Once Had To Make Out With 10 Actors In One Day For A ‘Gross’ Chemistry Test!

Anne Hathaway may get to call the shots as a producer on her movies now, but there was a time when she felt like she had to do some pretty “gross” things to stay favorable in the industry.

In an interview with V Magazine published on Monday, the Les Misérables star looked back on the early days of her career and how different the landscape was back then compared to now. And especially when it comes to chemistry tests. And no, we ain’t talking about science!

While talking about finding the perfect romantic co-lead for her latest film The Idea of You, the 41-year-old recalled being put in a pretty uncomfortable position. As she explained, it was all done in order to find the right chemistry with other actors back in the day:

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it.”

One time, she said she actually had to make out with ten actors in just a single day! She recalled:

“I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

That’s wild! But the sad part is she just went along with it to avoid ruffling any feathers:

“I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better.”

But now, as a producer, she has the authority to design her own chemistry tests. For The Idea of You, she revealed that she asked actors to come in and play a song “they felt their character would love,” and then get her character to dance. Nicholas Galitzine ended up being the guy, and no “gross” kissing was involved! Well, at least not behind the scenes. It looks like there’s a TON in the movie! And it certainly doesn’t looks gross! Ha! See (below):

