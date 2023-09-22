Quote Of The Day!

“People don’t talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it. It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn’t snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. Let your body be a body. There’s nowhere to get to. It’s just now. Be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations.” — Anne Hathaway via People

