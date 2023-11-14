Anne Hathaway Was Warned As A Child That Her Career ‘Would Fall Off Of A Cliff’ At 35 -- WTF!

Anne Hathaway is smashing through outdated Hollywood thinking!

The Dark Knight Rises actress sat down with Porter Magazine for an interview published this week, revealing that early on in her career, she was told her stardom would cap out once she turned 35. We know, a WILD idea. But sadly, not an uncommon one. She recalled:

“When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.”

WTF. Who would tell a “child” that?? But luckily, Anne didn’t allow her career to “fall off” like she was told, and now, at 41 years old, is still at the top of her game!

Just this year alone, she’s starred in the mystery/thriller Eileen, where she plays a 1960s prison psychologist, and she also shared the screen with Peter Dinklage in romcom She Came To Me. Not to mention the seven projects she has coming up, per IMDB!

All this to say, times are changing, and women are seeing more longevity in the cutthroat entertainment industry. But still, Anne says there’s work to be done:

“The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix.’”

Well said!

Part of what she thinks has contributed to her own decades-long career is a curated skill to present herself in an authentic way to the public, while still keeping some aspects of herself private for her sake, and for the sake of her family. She told the outlet:

“I am myself right now, but that doesn’t mean I’m my whole self right now.”

She added:

“It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health — I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me.”

Anne married Adam Schulman in 2012, and the two share sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3.

Overall, the Ocean’s 8 actress tries to keep it light, telling the outlet, “I go easy on myself,” while always remembering the mantra:

“Keep it simple, sweetheart.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is Anne doing an amazing job proving critics wrong, or what?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vogue & Disney/YouTube]