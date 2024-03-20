Is Anne Hathaway's New Rom Com About Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles?!

Anne Hathaway is returning to the romance genre! But not without a teensy bit of controversy…

The Oscar winner’s new flick The Idea Of You is the story of a single mom who has an unlikely romance with Hayes Campbell, the biggest boy band singer in the world. And ever since the trailer dropped earlier this month, fans have started speculating the plot is somewhat inspired by the real life relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Obviously Olivia was not a single mom when she met Harry (well, depending who you believe we guess). But some aspects certainly match up well. What does Anne have to say to the fan theories this movie is all about Harry? E! News asked her point blank at the SXSW premiere, and she said definitively:

“No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn’t be that reactive about it. I just think no.”

Wow, she really doesn’t like the question! You can’t blame her as she certainly wasn’t intending to do a Lifetime unauthorized biography here. Plus there’s the fact the movie is based on Robinne Lee‘s book from 2017. That’s the movie she signed up for.

But it’s easy to see where fans got it into their heads this was about the infamous couple. Not only does rising star Nicholas Galitzine (SO funny in Bottoms) dress basically EXACTLY like Harry, there’s even a shot in the trailer of Anne dancing while watching his show that looks WAY familiar…

We mean, come on! He’s totally playing a Harry Styles type! He’s literally wearing the inspo on his sleeve!

Even if it’s not about Olivia, even the 2017 book could certainly have been inspired by Harry. After all, he dated 31-year-old Caroline Flack when he was just 17.

But Galitzine swears his character isn’t supposed to be Harry:

“It’s funny… just because it’s become this thing in of itself. We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? We guess we’ll have to check out the flick when it drops on Prime Video May 2 — and decide for ourselves!

