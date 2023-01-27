What Channing Tatum Will Tell His Daughter About His Time Working As A Stripper!

Channing Tatum doesn’t plan on keeping any secrets from his daughter!

The star spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday on the eve of the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance — and revealed he’s got nothing to hide from his daughter Everly Tatum. Specifically, he’s not going to lie when she learns about the Magic Mike franchise. He said when his 9-year-old is “old enough” to watch R-rated movies he’s going to “have that conversation” with her:

“There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper.'”

The 42-year-old was candid about his intention to not keep the stripper side of his life a secret from his little girl:

“I’m not gonna lie to her.”

For those who don’t know, Magic Mike was loosely based on Channing’s real experiences working as a stripper in Tampa. He dropped out of Glenville State College in 1999 when he was only 18 years old and became a stripper at a local nightclub called Chan Crawford. And the gig apparently wasn’t that sweet!

In 2014, the She’s The Man star told The Hollywood Reporter the money wasn’t even very good — sometimes only bringing in double digits for an evening:

“150 bucks … on a good night. On a bad night, 70 bucks — even 50 at times. … Not as good as you think.”

Those dancing skills and all that experience came in handy, though. His moves in Step Up got him in the door in Hollywood — and he worked hard to turn that foothold into movie stardom! And of course, Step Up was also where he met his future (and now former) wife Jenna Dewan.

And long before their breakup, the dancing duo shared Everly, who was born in 2013. The couple officially divorced in 2019, but the Dog actor doesn’t have any regrets — in fact, he says it’s made him closer with his 9-year-old daughter. He’s “become best friends” with his little girl, telling Vanity Fair last week:

“I just dropped everything and just focused on her. It was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. [The split] was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work … on myself.”

Aww! Such a sweet father-daughter duo, we love to hear how close they are! Sometimes the hardest decisions turn out to be the best ones in the long run… Like telling them the truth about stripping, we guess!

What do U think about Channing’s decision to be open with his daughter about his past? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

