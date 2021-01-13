FYI, Anne Hathaway HATES Being Called Anne!

Introducing Annie Hathaway!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Anne Hathaway revealed a major pet peeve that has haunted her whole career!

Apparently, she HATES the name Anne! When Jimmy Fallon asked about her friends calling her “Annie,” the actress begged:

“Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please.”

She explained the whole mixup started when she was asked what name to use on her Screen Actors Guild membership card, explaining:

“When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, ‘Well, what do you want your name to be? And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’ So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne.”

Her reason for hating the name Anne is also pretty hysterical and totally relatable, as she admitted:

“The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she’s really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me.”

How triggering, haha! Co-workers have also nicknamed her “H” or “Hath” when they don’t know what to address her as, she added, pleading:

“So feel free, call me anything but Anne.”

We can’t believe it’s taken 24 years to get to the bottom of this confusing name dilemma. What will you be referring to Anne — sorry, Annie — as from know on, Perezcious readers?

