Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Which Plastic Surgery She Got After Having 7 Kids!

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Which Plastic Surgery She Got After Having 7 Kids!

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about going under the knife!

On Sunday’s episode of The Baldwins, the former yoga instructor revealed that after welcoming her seventh child with Alec Baldwin in 2022, she underwent a… drumroll please…

Breast lift!!!

Related: Sami Sheen Reveals All The Plastic Surgery She's Had Done… So Far!

She told cameras:

“Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up. I’ve been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I’ve started having kids.”

That’s a LOT of time for her body to be constantly going through all the hormones of pregnancy followed by the subsequent breast feedings — which threw the 41-year-old’s self-image off:

“It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore because I was so used to my body being a certain way.”

She claimed she underwent the breast lift “just to make [herself] feel OK, and that’s OK.”

Good for her! However, she does worry about how the procedure will impact her children… Particularly her eldest daughter Carmen:

“Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don’t want them to feel that they have to be a certain way. And I want to try to protect Carmen because I’ve experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have.”

Having been through it all herself, we’re sure Hilaria will be a great guide!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via TLC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 09, 2025 17:20pm PDT

