Anne Heche’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Anne Heche’s official cause of death was revealed.

As we’ve reported, the 53-year-old actress had been behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she rammed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 5 during a series of car crashes. The impact caused a massive fire to erupt, resulting in Anne being severely burned and the homeowner Lynne Mishele losing her possessions.

Related: Anne Names The Stars She Wanted To Play Her In A Biopic In One Of Her Final Interviews

She remained in a coma and critical condition for nearly a week before it was sadly revealed she would not survive. The Volcano star was then declared legally dead on Friday but her body was kept on life support for a couple of days in order to remove her organs for donation.

Now, the Los Angeles County Coroner has shared more details about her tragic death. According to TMZ, her manner of death was listed as accidental, and noted that she passed away from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from the horrific and fiery crash. The LA County Coroner also mentioned that a big factor in her death stemmed from a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma – meaning her chest was crushed in the car accident.

Such a sad situation…

We are continuing to keep her loved ones and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time.

[Image via The Real Daytime/YouTube]