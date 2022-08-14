Anne Heche Is Being Taken Off Life Support After Organ Recipient Found

Anne Heche is being taken off life support.

News broke two days ago that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries she sustained in a car crash last week. Her family released a statement to TMZ at the time, expressing:

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

She was kept on life support despite being declared legally dead due to no brain activity for her organs to be evaluated and removed for donation:

“Anne is legally dead according to California law. Her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support. This is in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find [organ donor] recipients who will be a match.”

Now, her representative told Us Weekly that she is being taken off medical assistance Sunday since an organ recipient was found. Details about which of her organs are being donated and who the recipient is are unknown at this time.

According to the outlet, Anne will receive a special tribute at the hospital just moments before her organs are removed for donation. Hospital staff will line the hallway from Anne’s room to the operating room and pay their respects to the Volcano star. Medical centers normally ask the family for consent to do an Honor Walk first, and a close relative will accompany their loved one on the way to the operating room.

As we previously reported, Anne crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the home of Lynne Mishele in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 5, sparking a massive fire that required 60 firefighters to extinguish it. The Six Days Seven Nights star was rushed to the local hospital with severe burns, where she later succumbed to her injures.

Following her tragic death, she received an outpouring of tributes from fellow celebrities and loved ones, including from her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon. He said of himself and his 13-year-old brother Atlas Heche Tupper:

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

We are sending our love to her family at this time.

