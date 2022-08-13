LAPD Is No Longer Investigating Anne Heche’s Car Crash Following Her Death

The investigation into Anne Heche’s horrific car crash will no longer move forward following the 53-year-old actress’ death.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news to People on Friday night, saying that “there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case” at this time:

“Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

As we’ve previously reported, the Six Days Seven Nights star drove her Mini Cooper into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles during a series of crashes. The residences caught on fire, resulting in Anne being hospitalized and suffering from some extensive injuries.

Meanwhile, the person living in the home, Lynne Mishele, narrowly escaped death along with her pet dogs and turtle but lost almost all of her belongings. Police began investigating Anne for felony DUI after the homeowner previously claimed she was injured with multiple cuts that required medical attention. While it was initially believed the Volcano star had alcohol at the time of the accident since she was photographed with liquor bottles inside of her car, it was later revealed that there was no alcohol in her system — instead, she was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

But after a week of being in a coma and critical condition, a rep for Anne shared that she was dealing with “a severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive.” She was then confirmed to be brain dead – which under California law is considered legally deceased – on Friday. She remains on life support in order for her organs to be removed for donation.

Following the news of her death, Mishele sent her love and support to Anne’s loved ones during this difficult time. She said on Instagram at the time:

“Hi, this is Lynne Mishele. The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children especially really have just suffered a great loss. My heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

At this time, a GoFundMe was sent up by Mishele’s landlord to help pay for her lost possessions. You can check it out HERE.

Such an upsetting situation all around…

