Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death

Coleman Laffoon is speaking out after the tragic death of his ex-wife Anne Heche.

The 53-year-old actress died on Friday after suffering extensive injuries from a fiery car accident last week. After the devastating news broke, Coleman shared an emotional video on Instagram to honor Anne and promise to take care of their 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon. With tears in his eyes, he said in the clip:

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough. It’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he’s surrounded by family, and he’s strong, and he’s going to be OK. So for all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything. It’s so beautiful. Thank you. It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s really hard for Homer, but we’ve got each other and we have a lot of support and we’re going to be OK.”

The 48-year-old noted that he believes Anne is finally “free from pain, and enjoying or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey,” adding:

“She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard, and was never afraid to let us know what she [thought], what she believed in. It was always love. It was all about love. Goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He’ll be fine. Love you.”

Heartbreaking. You can see his entire video HERE.

Coleman, who was married to Anne from 2001 to 2009, also shared a throwback picture of the Volcano star holding their son when he was a baby, writing in the caption:

“It’s important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey.”

While her heart is still beating at this time, Anne was declared legally dead according to California law one week after crashing her vehicle into someone’s home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing a fire. She has not been taken off life support yet in order for her organs to be removed for donation.

Anne also leaves behind a 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with ex James Tupper. Her eldest boy also expressed his heartbreak earlier over their mom’s untimely death, stating he was “left with a deep, wordless sadness.” Homer told ET in a statement:

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Just such a tragic loss…

Our hearts continue to go out to Anne’s children and loved ones during this painful time.

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN, Anne Heche/Instagram, Coleman Laffoon/Instagram]