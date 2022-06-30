Shailene Woodley Gives Insight Into WONDERFUL Life Post-Breakup With Aaron Rodgers!

It sounds like Shailene Woodley is living her best life after ending things with Aaron Rodgers once and for all!

The 30-year-old actress just gave a glimpse into what she has been been up to throughout the month of June — now that the chapter of the saga with her ex-fiancé has been done for a while. Alongside a picture of herself lying in the grass, she relished the fact she’s had this time has “nurtured” her “head + heart.” In what ways you may ask? In a note giving thanks to the nearly done month of June, she gushed:

“you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes.”

Seems like she’s had a relaxing time this month!

Related: Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Are Dunzo!

The Divergent alum then gave a shout-out to “a beautiful wise Italian” and tarot card reader named Dante Sabatino, who predicted, “this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong.” Shailene added:

“god i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Wow. Her “best month ever” is one after getting rid of Aaron? OUCH!

It looks like the Big Little Lies star really has been having the time of her life! She went on a trip to Morocco and even took the time to head to a movie theater to support her BFF Miles Teller’s smash hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Safe to say the end of this relationship hasn’t been getting her down!

As you know, the former couple called off their engagement after nearly two years together back in February. A source spilled to Us Weekly at the time that Shailene and Aaron realized they were different people at the end of the day, especially when it came to their interests and political views:

“They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work. They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning, but the more they got to know each other, they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

Not exactly a big shocker there given the football player’s COVID vaccination scandal. Additionally, the insider shared that the pair had a tough time balancing their work lives as “he was focusing more on the sport than on future plans with Shailene.”

However, Shailene and Aaron soon decided to give it another go. After being seen out together several times, an insider close to the 38-year-old athlete told E! News in March that they were “testing the waters”:

“Since he’s been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens.”

But it seemed there was still no hope for the relationship as another source confessed to the outlet that they were over once again:

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Good for her because it looks like she is happier than ever now! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Shailene Woodley/Instagram, WENN]