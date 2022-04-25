Why Shailene Woodley Is OFFICIALLY ‘Done’ With Aaron Rodgers!

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have finally called things off for good!

On Monday, E! News got word that the actress and NFL player “are not together” despite trying to salvage their relationship for the past few months. According to an insider, the Big Little Lies lead was the one to call things off this time around, they told the outlet:

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Yeesh! Seems like this was a really problematic relationship!

Back in February, E! News confirmed that the couple had split after announcing their engagement a year prior. The ins and outs of the romance haven’t changed since then because at the time a confidant explained of the split:

“They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions.”

Sounds like the same situation as today! Unfortunately, that’s not the only time we heard of issues in the relationship, either. Following news of their breakup, a source told Us Weekly that many aspects of their lives didn’t mesh well, sharing:

“They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning, but the more they got to know each other, they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

Aaron has faced LOTS of backlash for his views on the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the fact that he was not vaccinated against the disease despite telling reports last summer during a press conference that he was “immunized.” Shailene never seemed to bat an eye on her beau’s controversial opinions though. Instead, she made sure to publicly support him during the highest media frenzy. And that didn’t totally change after they broke off their engagement…

Interestingly, they remained incredibly “supportive of one another and on good terms,” another source told E! News. That was quickly evident as The Fault In Our Stars alum and Green Bay Packers quarterback were spotted around Los Angeles together and even attended a friend’s wedding side-by-side! In an attempt to shut down any reconciliation rumors, a third source told the outlet that the 30-year-old only accompanied the athlete to “support” him. Yet the insider also revealed:

“She’s not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters.”

Guess the waters were too rough to dive back in! Better to learn that now before tying the knot. Reactions?! Are you bummed they’ve finally gone their separate ways? Do you think this will last? Let us know (below)!

