GOP Candidate Raped & Impregnated A 14-Year-Old Girl, Calls It A 'Romeo & Juliet Story'

Man, if you thought Matt Gaetz and Ted Cruz were the worst the Republican party had to offer right now, we have not even seen rock bottom yet.

In the wake of Donald Trump taking over the party, the GOP has been scraping the bottom of the barrel to find folks who are willing to fall in line with his crooked, inconsistent, racist, pro-Russia, anti-democracy policies. We thought conspiracy theory champion Marjorie Taylor Greene might be the worst to actually get into Congress, but sadly there’s worse on the way.

Its name? Anthony Bouchard. That’s him (above, inset) on a YouTube program called Dad Talk Today. We’ll get to why that’s rich in a moment.

Related: Nick Cannon Expecting SEVENTH Child, This Time With Wild ‘N Out Model

After longtime Republican leader Liz Cheney committed the cardinal sin of saying Trump lost the election, she was ousted from her position — and is facing a primary challenge that is going to be an uphill battle considering the new GOP base. Her challenger is a Wyoming State Senator named Anthony Bouchard, a Trump loyalist who announced he would run for her seat after she voted to impeach the former president.

As was the case with his hero The Donald, stepping onto the national stage like that can put you under more media scrutiny than ever before — and uncover all manner of sins that otherwise might have stayed buried. In Bouchard’s case?

Oh, he committed statutory rape when he was 18 years old, having sex with a 14-year-old girl, who then got pregnant.

In Florida, the law at the time stated that underage children could get married, despite clearly being too young to give consent, if a pregnancy was involved and a parent approved. So after she gave birth, he married her. When she was 15. Three years later they divorced, and a couple years later she died by suicide. She never saw her 21st birthday.

Related: Bill Gates Was Friendly With Jeffrey Epstein Too?!

You may have noticed we aren’t using the word “allegedly” at all here. That’s because this is all a matter of public record, and *shockingly* Bouchard isn’t even denying it. In fact, he confirmed it all in a Facebook Live video on Thursday entitled “Senator Bouchard takes on the fake news media.”

In the video, he shares his own version of events to get ahead of the coming scandal, saying:

“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant. You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Oh is it now? Just like Claire and Leo, were ya?! Wow.

Bouchard says he continued to raise his ex’s son after her death — but it doesn’t sound like it went that well. He said:

“Sadly, he’s made some wrong choices in his life. He’s almost become my estranged son. Some of the things that he’s got going on his life, I certainly don’t approve of them. But I’m not going to abandon him. I still love him. Just like when he was born.”

The things he doesn’t approve of? His son has been in jail for three years after being accused of a violent rape. Something about apples and trees…

Bouchard continued by brazenly blaming “fake news” and the “establishment swamp” for his past offenses becoming a scandal at all. He said:

“This is really a message about how dirty politics is. They’ll stop at nothing, man, when you get in the lead and when you’re somebody that can’t be controlled, you’re somebody who works for the people. They’ll come after you. That’s why good people don’t run for office.”

Good people… GOOD PEOPLE?!?!?

Hey, a-hole, you raped a 14-year-old! How is it you can possibly use that phrase to describe yourself?!

Considering the aforementioned Gaetz, who has his own underage sex trafficking scandal pending, still has support in the party of “family values”, we can’t imagine this guy is going to be treated any differently. He’s loyal to Trump, and that’s all that matters, right?

[Image via WENN/Instar/Dad Talk Today/YouTube.]