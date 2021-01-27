David Hogg SCHOOLS Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene After Old Video Shows Her HARASSING The Parkland Survivor

What in the ever-swampy hell that is Washington, DC? We mean… SERIOUSLY?!

We knew newly elected Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was bad, but the more we find out the scarier she seems.

OK, if you’re not up to date… in the same election where Georgia went blue for the first time in nearly 30 years, helping to vote out Donald Trump AND eventually give Democrats control of the Senate, one district there was busy electing what appears to be the single most disturbing Congresswoman in our nation’s history.

Related: Texas Man Arrested For AOC Assassination Plot

The headline at the time of her win was that Greene is a QAnon believer — meaning she subscribes to the ludicrous belief that all the Democrats she’s now supposed to be working with are secretly a cabal of demon-worshipping child molesters who run trafficking rings out of pizza parlors. No two ways about it, really insane stuff.

But that isn’t the only conspiracy theory she has embraced. She’s also a Sandy Hook and Parkland truther. Yep. Those people who, despite all logic and reason, believe there are no school shootings and that they’re all “false flags” created by the government, full of “crisis actors” pretending to be terrified teens and grieving parents, to trick people into giving up their guns.

And it turns out she wasn’t just buying this idiotic idea from the comfort of her home computer. She was one of those a-holes who was willing to harass teens who had been shot at and lost friends! In person!

In a video which resurfaced on Twitter on Wednesday, the future representative of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District can be seen following Parkland survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg down the street, berating him with questions, at best trying to provoke him into an impromptu debate. At worst, she might be trying to scare him as she very pointedly mentions her conceal carry permit. Yes, tell a shooting victim you’re following around that you have a gun. Very classy.

Here’s the clip, which was originally posted on Greene’s own YouTube page last year, if you can stand it:

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Hogg may have done the right thing and ignored this intimidation tactic when it originally occurred, but he’s ready to lay the smack down now!

Responding to the footage going viral, he wrote:

“Lmao how embarrassing a sitting congresswoman argues that an 18 year old is both a more affective [sic] lobbyist and communicator than her”

Then he decided to get serious, writing directly to the sitting Congresswoman:

“After surviving gun violence this is just 1/10 of 1% of the harassment advocates for gun control have to deal with. You think we want to be doing this [email protected] F**k no- I’d much rather be able to be a college student but I & others can’t & you know why? Bc corrupt politicians like you have made it so it’s on the survivors of Gun violence to end gun violence bc you can’t do your damn job Everyday we are forced to act and fight through all our trauma to fight for those that can’t because they were killed due to people like you refusing to do your job and protect kids not guns. Also the thousands I’ve had to spend on of therapy due the trauma from the shooting and due to harassment and threats like this but also so much worse is absolutely ridiculous.”

Heck yeah! You tell her, David! And for what it’s worth, we do think you did the right thing by just walking away.

We learned recently, thought not shockingly, that she was a fan of violent, insurrectionist rhetoric. As recently as 2019 she was liking posts calling for the execution of FBI agents she thought were members of the so-called “deep state” and even liked a comment about the murder of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to get her out of office.

Need we remind anyone that just three weeks ago, armed extremists forced their way into the Capitol Building, and one guy got into Pelosi’s office and left a threatening note?

This isn’t pretend. This is real life dangerous people who refuse to accept reality. And this one, sadly, is in Congress.

[Image via WENN/Instar/NBC News/YouTube.]