Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton Gomez Split!

Ariana Grande has already moved on from estranged husband Dalton Gomez… with a co-star??

According to a report published early Thursday morning, the Victorious alum is reportedly dating one of her fellow Wicked castmates following the slow-motion end of her marriage to the El Lay real estate mogul.

Per “sources with direct knowledge” of the matter who spoke to TMZ, the pop star is dating… Ethan Slater.

Slater plays Boq in the film adaptation of the musical. He’s a longtime working actor and singer who has done a ton of stuff (including SpongeBob on Broadway) in addition to landing this high-profile role on Wicked. So, he and Grande have been in close quarters while working on the forthcoming project. And according to this new report, they “recently started dating during production of the flick.”

And if one source isn’t enough, how about two?! Also on Thursday, People confirmed the dating news AND dropped details about the demise of Slater’s marriage.

See, he had been married to singer Lilly Jay — the pair got hitched back in 2018, and welcomed a son together last year — but things evidently turned sour for them in recent months just like for Grande and Gomez.

A source dropped this quote to People regarding one tidbit we knew (Gomez and Grande’s split) and one new tidbit about how Slater became available:

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

FWIW, Slater recently wished his now-estranged wife a Happy Mother’s Day on social media, so hopefully there are no hard feelings between them.

To that end, per TMZ, sources claim Ariana and Ethan “did not start dating until after [Ethan] separated from Lilly.” So, it would seem there is indeed nothing nefarious in that regard. Just two couples deciding to split up, and two Wicked stars linking up in the aftermath.

