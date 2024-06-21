Ariana Grande Says Her Dream Dinner Date Was JEFFREY DAHMER!

Ariana Grande, girl… You want to have dinner with a MURDERER?!

The Thank U, Next singer made a shocking confession during her appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast this week. Talking about who would be her dream dinner date, she explained she already had an answer to the classic interview question. No, she didn’t say the talented and cute Evan Peters — but the monster he played on Netflix. Yeah… she said Jeffrey Dahmer!

While chatting with the You star, Ari revealed:

“I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger.”

In fact, she reminisced on a time years ago during a Q&A with young fans when one asked who her ideal dinner date would be, and she had the same answer:

“Years ago, before the Dahmer series, I was in a Q&A with young fans. With a parent, someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, honey, you’re so cute.’”

She said she asked permission from the young fan’s parents if she could “give the real answer,” which they agreed to — not know what she’d say! And so she did:

“I was like, ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him, maybe with like a third party or something. But I have questions.’ And the parents were like, ‘We’ll explain it later, sweetheart.’”

Uhhh, WHAT?! That’s WILD! Watch the full interview (below):

Thoughts??

[Images via r.e.m. beauty/YouTube & Netflix]