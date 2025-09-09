Fans Are Scared Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Doomed Now Because Of A Celebrity Curse!

Could this be the end of the road for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s relationship? Fans think they are doomed now after being… cursed?!

You see, the 32-year-old pop star attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night — without her boyfriend by her side. That alone left fans worrying. However, one moment during the evening increased the concern online that the couple is heading toward a breakup very soon! What was it? Ari posed for a picture with BLACKPINK member Rosé! Ch-ch-check out the third photo (below):

But why does this set off an alarm for everyone? Ariana and Rosé are posing together and nothing more! Well, that is exactly the problem! The APT. singer is considered cursed by fans! They believe anyone who is in a relationship and poses with Rosé will split with their significant other soon after! Here’s the deal…

The theory reportedly went viral in 2023 when social media users started to notice the pattern, starting with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! In September 2021, Rosé shared a selfie with the supermodel on Instagram from the Met Gala. See (below):

One month later, Gigi and Zayn broke up after he got into an altercation with her mother, Yolanda Hadid. Hmm. That same year, Rosé became friends with influencer and singer Bella Poarch. Paparazzi snapped a picture of them together over the summer of 2021, and then what happened next? Bella announced she was divorcing her secret husband of four years, Tyler, a year later. Next up is Taylor Swift. Rosé took a picture with the Cruel Summer artist at the VMAs in late 2022. Months later, we find out that Taylor and Joe Alwyn broke up after six years of dating!

Florence Pugh and Rosé posed together for the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s Brand Exhibition in London in June 2022, and the actress revealed two months later that she broke up with Zach Braff earlier in the year.

Florence Pugh shares her love for Blackpink’s Rosé in new Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/1xTJjJh0BY — Best of Pugh (@bestofpugh) June 17, 2022

Then Kendall Jenner smiled for the cameras with the K-pop artist at the LACMA ART+FILM GALA in November 2022. And guess what? That same month, she broke up with Devin Booker!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

All those breakups after a pic with Rosé led fans to think she is the cause! And because Ariana took a pic with her at the VMAs over the weekend, that means her romance with Ethan is in trouble! Uh oh! The comments on the photo said:

“Oh Ethan, I’m so sorry.” “And Rosé is smiling big asf? She knows what she’s doing.” “The curse continues…” “Ethan pack your bags homeboy.” “Oh it’s over.” “YOURE DONE ETHAN” “Rosé strikes again.”

Some may say Rosé simply delivered their karma for allegedly cheating! Oof!

For now, Ethan and Ariana didn’t break up! The Broadway leading man actually shut down the split rumors on Instagram Stories by sharing a video of her acceptance speech and gave a shout-out for her “Video of the Year” and “Best Pop” wins.

Keep your eyes peeled these next few weeks for updates on their status, though! You never know! The curse possibly got them, too!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe in the Rosé curse? Are Ethan and Ariana doomed? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Ethan Slater/Instagram]