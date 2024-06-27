Sorry Not Sorry To Her Exes! Ariana Grande Is ‘Finally Fulfilled In A Relationship’ With BF Ethan Slater!

Ariana Grande feels like she’s in her happy era now.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, the 31-year-old singer’s controversial relationship with her boyfriend Ethan Slater is unlike any other one she has ever been in. Not even when she was married to her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez! Ouch! The source explained about what makes their connection so different from her previous partnerships:

“[Ariana] is her authentic self with Ethan. It’s not superficial, but more intellectual and emotional.”

Related: Ariana Grande Says Her Dream Dinner Date Was JEFFREY DAHMER!

Now, with her Broadway star beau, the insider added that Ariana is “finally fulfilled in a relationship.” Well, good for the eternal sunshine singer. But it sucks that a marriage was ruined for her to get that fulfillment in the end! As Perezcious readers know, the couple met while filming the upcoming movie Wicked. At the time, they were both married to their respective spouses. Ariana was with Dalton while Ethan was with his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay — you know, the mother of his infant son. But days after news broke of her divorce, it came out Ari was dating her co-star. The timing was super sus. And a lot of signs pointed to her as a homewrecker — no matter how much she tried to deny it. Or say her ex was the one who cheated…

Despite all the alleged affair drama, the relationship has the full support of Ariana’s family, especially her brother, Franke Grande. The Us source added:

“Her family trusts [Ethan] because he’s caring and a gentleman.”

Whelp, it sounds like Ariana and Ethan are still going strong. And he’s definitely not going anywhere anytime soon, Arianators! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Joseph Marzullo/WENN]