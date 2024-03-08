Ariana Grande Accuses Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Of Cheating In Fiery New Song -- LISTEN!

After all this time being called a cheater, Ariana Grande is throwing those accusations right back at her ex!

Ari’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, dropped on Friday, and the title track seems to be all about why things ended with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez! In the shocking lyrics, the pop star not only accuses the real estate broker of lying throughout their two-year marriage but of cheating!! Oof! She sings at one point:

“I’ve never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it’s true / So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest / Now I’m in my head, wondering how it ends.”

Jeez. And it gets worse!

The Victorious alum continues:

“Showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you’re in her / I found a good boy and he’s on my side / you’re just my eternal sunshine”

Damn! Who is she singing about Dalton taking to her bed?? Listen to the full song (below)!

While she obviously doesn’t name names, the album was said to be her chance to share her “side of the story” amid ongoing rumors about her relationships with Dalton and her new man Ethan Slater. As mentioned, she’s been accused of cheating and being a homewrecker after the timeline of her latest romance came into question. Whether or not the allegations are true, it’s clear she wants to set the record straight about what went wrong in her own marriage!

Thoughts?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]