Ariana Grande Remembers Victims On 4th Anniversary Of Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande will never forget the lives lost during the Manchester Arena bombing.

On the 4th anniversary, the 27-year-old pop sensation took to social media to express her love for all of the victims and people who were affected by the tragedy. She wrote in a heartfelt tribute:

“Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

The post also included the names of all 22 concertgoers who were tragically killed in the attack. Take a look at the emotional post (below):

As you may know, Grande performed a concert at the arena on May 22, 2017, as part of her Dangerous Woman tour. After the show, a bomber detonated an explosive inside the lobby as over 14,000 attendees were exiting the venue. Following the horrifying event, the musician took a two-week hiatus before returning to the city for a star-studded benefit concert to raise millions of dollars for the victims and their families.

But as can be expected, the pain and heartbreak from the incident has remained with Ariana ever since. The actress has been open about how she suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress, previously telling Beats 1 Radio:

“We see this s**t on the news, it affects you but not the same way. You feel bad, you tweet it, you post a picture, you send your condolences, you say something and then you move on. But Christmas comes and you’re thinking about it. People are permanently affected by this s**t. Perspective, it changes everything. It changes your life quite a bit. You really want to be present, and follow happy impulses, and figure that out later. You want to just stay in the moment. You try not to give in to fear because obviously, that’s the whole point of being here.”

Two years later, the Victorious alum actually returned to Manchester for the first time to perform at their Pride event at Depot Mayfield. She explained to Time in 2018 how important it was for her to show how grateful she was to back, saying:

“There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.”

The star continued:

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

Our hearts go out to Ariana and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy today.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]