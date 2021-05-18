Even MORE Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Wedding Details Revealed!

Ariana Grande is a married woman!

News of the singer’s nuptials came as a surprise, but all of the details we’re hearing about her tasteful, private wedding to Dalton Gomez just seem SO perfect. Her representative first confirmed the story to People, sharing:

“They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Among those in attendance, of course, were the pop star’s mom Joan Grande and her brother Frankie Grande. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Ariana’s brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her. They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her to be her true self. Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He’s a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him. He’s also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy.”

Another ET insider added:

“The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened. The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night.”

As for the quick timeline for the wedding — just five months since they got engaged — a source for E! News explained:

“They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting.”

They also added more details about the backyard ceremony:

“It was beautiful but not over the top. Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

Another special part of the nuptials? The Solow & Co. handmade diamond and platinum band the real estate agent helped design for his new Mrs. (As you probably remember, Dalton also helped design her sentimental engagement ring with the same jeweler.)

A spokesperson for Solow & Co. confirmed:

“They worked with Dalton on this. It’s a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it.”

Now that he’s given the 7 Rings artist one last band, an ET source gushed that the couple is “ecstatic and looks forward to their future together.” SO sweet!

From what we can tell, this lovely wedding was exactly what our pop princess wanted and definitely the gorgeous moment she deserved! Wishing all the best to the newlyweds!!

