Ariana Madix Thinks Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Still Together -- But Sources Say They Were Never Official In The First Place!

We’re still reeling from the shocking Vanderpump Rules season finale on Bravo on Wednesday night, y’all.

But that wasn’t the only must-see TV in the reality universe that evening! After the VPR shocker aired, and the world got to see exactly how Scandoval played out between Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, the latter went on the network’s after-show to reveal even more about the affair.

Of course, we’ve been eagerly anticipating Ariana’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live ever since Andy Cohen‘s crew first announced they’d booked her. So when she took to the WWHL set on Wednesday, we moved to the edge of our proverbial seats — and we weren’t disappointed!

The biggest and most intriguing news to come out of the after-show appearance was Ariana’s skepticism about whether Tom and Raquel have split up. When Cohen brought up the fact that reports are swirling around claiming their affair-turned-relationship is over, the 37-year-old dismissed it as gossip.

She told Andy:

“I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house, like, four days ago.”

Um whoa!

Ariana told Andy the letter was addressed to Sandoval, and she believed it to be in Raquel’s handwriting. However, Madix says she didn’t open it. So we’ll probably never know what was inside…

It sounds like Ariana won’t be long for that home, anyways. The VPR star told Andy that she’s done with living in the place she previously shared with Tom:

“My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house, and I want to move on.”

And she’s done with Tom himself, too:

“We do not interact on any level.”

Of course, we already knew that, but there’s your confirmation!

Madix did deliver one more juicy piece of shade on WWHL on Wednesday night. When Andy asked if she thinks Tom and Raquel are “in love,” she offered this assessment about it:

“I don’t really know that either of them knows what that word means.”

Oof!

May not be wrong, though… You can see more from Ariana’s turn on Andy’s after show (below):

And even more here, too:

And yet even if Raquel really is sending letters to Tom, insiders are trying to push a different story onto the public!

Simultaneous to Ariana’s WWHL sit-down, a source spoke to People late on Wednesday night about the relationship status — or, relationship non-status — between Sandoval and Leviss. That insider claimed the cheating duo was “never” in a relationship, and thus, they aren’t together now:

“Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with. After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

The source added that Raquel is still away getting mental health treatment, while Tom is touring with his cover band:

“Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn’t come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music. There’s no split because they were never a couple.”

Hmmm…

BTW, back over on WWHL on Wednesday evening, Ariana also briefly addressed Raquel’s mental health stay. Sandoval’s spurned ex-girlfriend admitted she didn’t know much about whatever Leviss is doing right now, but managed to shade the scandalous 28-year-old star one more time in the process:

“I don’t know what she’s doing. Obviously, mental health advocacy is something that’s very important. I don’t know what her situation is at all so I can’t really speak on it. I obviously don’t know her on any level, none of my friends know her on any level anymore. If she’s getting help, I think she needs it.”

Always a crazy time with the VPR crowd, y’all. And ESPECIALLY this season. Holy Hell!!

