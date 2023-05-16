Raquel Leviss Hooked Up With Tom Sandoval In Her Car While Ariana Madix Was Grieving Dog's Death!!!

The more we hear about this affair, the worse it gets!

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale is just one day away, and it is sure to be an explosive episode! In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by People on Tuesday, Ariana Madix sat down with Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay to reveal how she found out her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

It’s the story heard ’round the world at this point, but in her own words, she explained:

“I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz‘s.”

Of course, Schwartz was involved in this. SMH.

Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie was shocked by this, reacting:

“He was at Schwartz’s doing this?”

Ariana went on to say she immediately confronted Raquel to figure out what was going on — and this is when she put together a very awful piece of the puzzle. The 37-year-old explained:

“I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f**king tell me what the f**k? When did this start? She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?'”

A flashback then captured Ariana crying while telling her female cast members she needed to leave a trip because her dog was “not going to come back from this.” Jeez. She was devastated over losing her furry friend and Tom was hooking up with her best friend! Heartless!

Flash forward seven months into the future and Ariana revealed the SUR waitress lied to her while explaining what happened with Tom after she left the trip, she dished:

“She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f**ked in her car that night. And he didn’t have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in.”

What’s even more shocking? Ariana continued:

“My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!”

You’ve got to be kidding! The bar owner seriously had the audacity to get mad at her because he couldn’t get into his own home when he was the one who just cheated?? Infuriating!!

As you can imagine, this revelation was super surprising to the other women, even leaving Katie speechless. She simply exclaimed:

“I’m … no.”

Our thoughts exactly! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the wiiiild preview (below):

Ariana’s story matches with what the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer told Howie Mandel during his unhinged interview last month, recalling:

“We were at my house, and I’m locked out of my house and we’re talking and we kissed. It was magnetic. We were moving closer and as we were talking, time went on, and we’re talking closer and closer and closer, and all of a sudden, we’re kissing. I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like, emotionally.”

Now we know he left out some very key details! By the way, this wasn’t the only time Tom and Raquel got it on while Ariana was reeling from a tragedy. The embattled reality star also had the 28-year-old over to his home while the actress was away at her grandmother’s funeral. Thank goodness she said goodbye to this man!

As Perezcious readers know, Ariana called it quits with Tom in March when she found the aforementioned video. They’ve since been embroiled in the scandal of all scandals, and it’s about to go down in the season finale on Wednesday night followed by a three-part reunion special at the end of the month. Are you ready?! Sound OFF (below)!

