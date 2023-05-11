Ariana Madix Will Break Silence On Tom Sandoval Affair In Tell-All WWHL Following VPR Finale!

Now we know when — and where — Ariana Madix will finally be breaking her silence.

The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has kept mostly quiet in the last couple months since news of then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. But now, Ariana is ready to talk. And she’s going to a familiar face to do it!!

Bravo boss Andy Cohen sat down with the lovely ladies of The View on Wednesday morning. The group discussed fatherhood for the 54-year-old media personality, his new book, and a bunch of other things.

But most notably on the docket was this: next Wednesday night, he revealed, after the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo, Ariana WILL be sitting down with Andy on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the last several months of her life. She’s going to be dishing all about Scandoval — Tom, Raquel, the cheating, the aftermath, all of it!!

Talk about a Hot Topic! Andy said:

“We’ve got the first interview with Ariana next Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live. It’s live after the finale, so you will hear from her for the first time then.”

There we go!

Cohen also confirmed Tom was “a shell of himself” while the Bravo stars were filming the reunion ep. Speaking to View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Andy said:

“I can tell you that Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion. He was shaking and he was thin.”

To which Griffin quickly shot back:

“As he should be.”

Ouch!

You can see it (below), beginning at about the 55-second mark:

So there you have it!! We can’t wait for next Wednesday for several reasons now!

