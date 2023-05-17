Raquel Leviss DUMPED Tom Sandoval For Good: 'Not The One'!

It’s over, folks. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are splitsville.

As we’ve been following, the Vanderpump Rules stars blew up their lives in March when the bar owner’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered they’d been having a months-long affair behind her back! That nine-year relationship ended, and Sandoval and Raquel instantly became hall of fame reality TV villains.

Innerestingly, once their affair was unmasked, the now not-so-secret lovebirds then seemed to call it quits amid the drama. There were conflicting reports, so it was always a bit unclear what exactly was happening. They certainly seemed more couple-y at times. But then Raquel checked into a mental health facility, apparently to deal with the stress of her national vilification. Did they just hit pause to salvage their reputations? Did the scandal derail their secret steaminess?

Apparently the breakup was the real deal! Ahead of Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Season 10 finale, a source told Page Six:

“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

Whoa… They went through all of this just to break up. Jeez. James Kennedy and Katie Maloney are gonna be bummed. LOLz!

Related: Lala Kent & Scheana Shay’s Surprising Reactions To Ariana’s New Man!

The Messenger was first to break the news with a source claiming Tom has been “struggling at times” amid the ongoing saga. That insider shared:

“His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music. He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

Probably more so for Sandoval, really. It’s not like he has a ton of practice trying to better himself. Sorry, but the man was secretly sleeping around on his girlfriend of over eight years with her friend and co-star. For months. In her own house! While she was grieving her grandmother and her dog! These two may not be dealing with the fallout of Scandoval very well, but they earned their bad rep. And frankly it seems to us like Sandoval was kind of always focused more on himself than those around him. N’est-ce pas?

In any case, he’s about to be under fire as Bravo airs the finale episode of the dramatic season, which will explore the aftermath once the affair was exposed. Then an explosive three-part reunion awaits! So we’ll get plenty of context for his new status quo. Reactions? SOUND OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]