Ariana Madix Brings Boyfriend Daniel Wai On VPR Cast Trip -- And Tom Sandoval Was There Too!

Ariana Madix is merging worlds.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules cast gallivanted over to San Francisco for a little trip, and the Something About Her co-creator brought along her new beau! That’s right, in addition to Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and more, Ariana brought along her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. The awkward part? Tom Sandoval was also in attendance! Uh-oh!!

This, of course, comes months after the TomTom co-founder’s scandalous affair with Rachel Leviss was revealed. But hey, if they can still live together, why not travel together, too?

Lala posted a shot of Daniel on her Instagram Story, showing off the fitness trainer and Ariana sitting side-by-side on an airplane. She also shared another look at the 37-year-old after the cast landed and began to make their way around the city.

See them (below):

Ariana first sparked romance rumors with Daniel back in April when they were spotted packing on the PDA, and have stuck together since.

Innerestingly enough, Sandoval seems to have brought his rumored new boo, Tii. Last we heard, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performer denied being a pair with Tii, but we’ll just have to see how things continue to play out.

[Images via Daniel Wai/Instagram & Peacock/YouTube]