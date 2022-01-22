Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Terrifying Multi-Car Accident That Left 1 Person Injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident!

CBS Los Angeles reports that it went down on Friday afternoon when the 74-year-old actor was driving his Yukon SUV “near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.” The collision then happened “with red Prius making a u-turn as he continued through a ‘red arrow’ signal to turn left.” According to the outlet, his vehicle then rolled over on top of the Prius and continued to roll, eventually colliding into a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that was waiting for the light to change. During the collision, Schwarzenegger’s airbags were deployed.

No drugs or alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, and no citations or arrests have been made at this time. However, law enforcement sources told TMZ that they think the accident is Schwarzenegger’s fault.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, the former governor was seen uninjured and standing near the collision site. While Schwarzenegger walked away mostly unscathed, TMZ reports that an unidentified female driver from the other vehicle sustained some serious injuries, including bleeding from her head that required her to be rushed to a local hospital. They also noted that the Terminator star wanted to personally check on the women as soon as it was possible. A representative for Schwarzenegger told People in a statement:

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured.”

Here is hoping that the other driver is alright after this terrifying incident!

