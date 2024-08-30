DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev's Mugshot & New 911 Call Details Released

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More details have been released about Artem Chigvintsev‘s shocking arrest.

As we reported, the Dancing With The Stars pro was booked into jail in Napa County on Thursday after an alleged domestic violence incident. According to sources for TMZ, the whole issue started when someone at Artem’s home called 911 around 8:30 a.m. reporting “a medical emergency.” It has not been made clear who made this call, but as paramedics and the fire department were on the way, the outlet reports another 911 call came from the house — this time telling them not to come. Hmm.

After this, fire and paramedics were canceled, but apparently cops still showed up because a little over an hour later Artem was arrested. Around 10 a.m. the dancer was arrested and charged with felony corporal injury to spouse. It’s worth noting that to get a felony charge like this, an injury HAS to be visible on the victim. Obviously, his wife Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) is his spouse, but she has yet to be officially named as it’s reported the alleged victim requested anonymity.

By 2:18 p.m. Thursday, just four hours after his arrest, the 42-year-old was released from jail. Sheriff’s Office workers also told the outlet that the victim is being very cooperative with police, and they’re opening up to investigators about everything. Police are very interested in learning more about Artem’s history, too, and are working with the unnamed person to see if he’s been violent or abusive with them in the past.

They’re also saying there are potential witnesses to the altercation, and all investigation is still ongoing.

Wow. Artem just celebrated his wedding anniversary to the WWE star this week, and now he’s in legal trouble for DV. It’s wild how quickly things can turn around. Nikki has yet to speak out or react to her husband’s arrest, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated when/if she does. It should also be noted the couple share a 4-year-old son, Matteo. We can only hope he wasn’t one of the potential witnesses of this alleged incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

