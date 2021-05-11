Ashley Cain Honors Late Azaylia As She Turns '9 Months Old In Heaven'

Ashley Cain paid tribute to his late daughter on Monday, celebrating what would have been Azaylia’s 9-month-old birthday.

The Challenge star, who is painfully mourning the loss of his only child, uploaded a precious video to Instagram to mark the sad day, writing:

“Today Azaylia turned 9 months old in heaven. I’m finding it hard to look through photos and videos at the moment. So I blindly scrolled through and posted the first video my finger landed on. & what a beautiful video it was!”

In the video, the reality TV personality stands behind his baby while chanting his motto, “Let’s get ‘em, champ!” Azaylia, who was suffering from a rare form of leukemia, even mimicked her father’s movements by raising her fist into the air. Watch the adorable moment (below)!

Speaking on his “brave” little girl, the Ex on the Beach alum continued his caption:

“What a strong, clever, brave and beautiful little girl you were. My champion, my hero… MY INSPIRATION!”

Responding to the tribute, the athlete’s girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee commented:

“I love you soooo much baby, 9months today and your in heaven my guardian Angel mummys hero.”

Azaylia died last month at 8-months-old following a long battle with cancer. The parents announced their daughter had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in October 2020, when she was just 2-months-old. Sadly, things took a turn for the worse in April 2021 when doctors determined treatments were no longer effective. The couple then dedicated their every efforts to making sure their baby was comfortable and having “fun” while they cared for her in her last days.

Since her tragic passing, both Brits have been open about their grief, sharing emotional messages to social media. A day after Azaylia’s death, her father wrote to IG:

“My heart is shattered. You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride. I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.”

The 30-year-old also noted:

“You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life. I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence. But I promise you that your name with [sic] live on.”

He has certainly done just that as Ashley continues to honor Azaylia while he works through the pain of going on without his mini-me. We can’t imagine how hard Monday must have been for this family, but the randomly selected video really does show how strong Azaylia was!

