Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia Rushed To Hospital Again Shortly After Returning Home

Azaylia Cain is not going down without a fight. The 8-month-old daughter of The Challenge star Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance Tuesday night after her heart rate spiked.

The parents documented the no-doubt scary moment on their Instagram Stories, both sharing videos of their baby girl being wheeled out of an ambulance while arriving at the emergency room (above). The athlete captioned his post:

“COME ON BABY”

And later added:

“I love you princess ”

Similarly, the young tot’s momma wrote a sweet message to her “amazing baby,” saying:

“Mummy & daddy promised to give you our 100% from day 1 & we will keep to our word

Whatever you need we will do for you baby ”

Incredible parenting 101! But to clarify why the baby (who has been fighting leukemia since she was 2-months-old) was taken back to the hospital after she had already returned twice for an emergency platelet transfusion earlier this week, the momma updated followers:

“Back in hospital tonight

Azaylias heart rate was over 200 currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections.

I love & adore you sweet girl LETSGOCHAMP Mummy’s HERO ”

Phew… We cannot imagine the challenge of caring for Azaylia at this time, especially following news she was bleeding from the nose. How emotional. Ch-ch-check out some snapshots the family shared throughout their unexpected, most recent trip to the hospital (below):

This must have been especially hard for the reality personality because just hours earlier in the day, the Ex on the Beach alum was posting about an important, heartwarming milestone he and his daughter had reached. On Instagram, the dad uploaded a photo holding his girl while on a walk. Why was it such a big deal? It was the first time Azaylia could soak in the sun! Prior to this, her chemotherapy treatments prevented any exposure. He said of the “blessing”:

“The fact that I get to walk outside with my baby in my arms and get some fresh air is absolutely amazing. That’s why despite what we are going through, every day is a blessing.”

It truly is!! And what a powerful memory Cain will always cherish for sure. Sunday night, Safiyya expressed similar sentiments when talking to fans in a video message, sharing:

“I just wake up in the morning and I look at her and I just feel so blessed every single morning that I’m waking up with her and having her there to hold and to smile to and to sing one of our Jungle Book themed tunes to all day long — the amount of times we sing this song to her is just mind-blowing. I just feel so happy that I can spend today with her and play and love her as much as I can and tell her how much I love her.”

According to the couple’s social media feeds, they are now back home and resting. Hopefully, these treatments will give Azaylia all the comfort she needs in these final “days to live” alongside her extremely loving fam.

[Image via Ashley Cain/Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram]