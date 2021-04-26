Ashley Cain Says His 'Heart Is Shattered' Following Daughter Azaylia’s Passing

Ashley Cain continues to remember his baby girl Azaylia after her tragic death on Saturday.

For those who haven’t been following this story, his daughter fought a six-month long, hard battle against a rare form of leukemia before passing away. On Monday, The Challenge star took to Instagram to share a photo holding his precious girl’s hand (below), reflecting on the impact the 8-month-old had on his life. The 30-year-old wrote:

“My heart is shattered You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride. I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already. You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life. I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence.”

So heartbreaking… The father even made a promise to the cancer fighter, saying:

“But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.”

The Ex on the Beach alum also noted how Azaylia, whom he shared with his partner Safiyya Vorajee, gave him a “second chance”:

“You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity.”

No doubt he will live out the rest of his days for the both of them, finding ways to honor her at every turn. So thoughtful, but something we wish this family didn’t have to suffer through at all.

Azaylia’s death comes shortly after the parents announced on social media that doctors gave the baby just “days to live” once cancerous tumors were discovered throughout her body. She was first diagnosed with the rare form of leukemia in October, months after her birth in August. With chemotherapy treatments no longer effective, Ashley and his girlfriend cherished their final moments at home as a family. It was so clear through videos and photos shared to social media that Azaylia was one strong little girl! And the parents dedication to her healthcare in those final moments was truly inspiring.

To conclude his emotional tribute, the athlete penned the lyrics of a favorite song of Azaylia’s, I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book. Safiyya often mentioned singing the catchy tune to their mini-me while trying to keep her comfortable and happy in her last days. The Brit finished:

“Oh, oobee doo

I wanna be like you

I wanna walk like you

Talk like you, too ”

Thinking of this sweet family in this absolutely heart-wrenching time. There are no words to make up for how challenging this situation must be for Ashley and Safiyya, but we send all our love to those grieving the loss of the “little lioness” Azaylia.

