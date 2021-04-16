Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia Eats For 'First Time' In 2 Weeks Amid Devastating Cancer Battle

Finding joy in small moments…

That’s what reality star Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee have committed to this past week as they shower their 8-month-old Azaylia with love as she battles a rare form of leukemia.

In an update on their daughter’s cancer journey, The Challenge star uploaded a sweet series of pics with his mini-me on Friday. Sound asleep side-by-side in bed, he reflected on what it’s been like knowing his daughter only has “days to live,” saying on Instagram:

“Morning – Don’t count the days, make the days count. ”

After having been determined to spend his last moments with Azaylia doing something “fun,” the dad now says that those activities aren’t the usual “playtime” you might expect with a tiny tot. He shared:

“Truth be told, there’s not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles. Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled. ”

Via his partner’s IG Story, the fam is finding fun by singing lots of Jungle Book songs and watching Cocomelon. Cute! Having also recently gushed about getting to take his kid on a walk for the first time (since the baby hadn’t been allowed to be exposed to the sun due to chemotherapy), the Ex on the Beach alum added:

“We have always been like two pees in a pod and wherever she is I’m not far away. I think that’s where we both feel most comfortable. Truly blessed for another day with you baby, keep surprising us! “

Last Friday, the family announced they’d be spending Azaylia’s final moments with her at home after cancerous tumors were found in her brain and quickly spread throughout her body, rendering treatments ineffective. Since then, due to various medical issues, they’ve shuttled back and forth to the ER for emergency platelet transfusions and to receive palliative care to keep Azaylia comfortable, like after her heart rate skyrocketed to 200.

Despite all these scary milestones, the parent’s are looking for happiness these days, too! Just last night, Safiyya shared on her IG that while she was eating dinner, Azaylia reached out and grabbed some for herself — something she apparently hasn’t done in about two weeks! The momma cheered:

“Look who’s eating their greens!”

In the clip (snapshot below), Azaylia was seen holding a green bean. She also had a bit of broccoli!

“You’ve got broccoli in your eyes, in your nose, around your mouth. You’ve got pasta sauce all over your clothes, but look at what you kept hold of — your green bean!”

In the caption of the post, the athlete’s girlfriend noted:

“She has just Had so much fun with my dinner lol and it’s the first time she’s eaten in about 2 weeks . she amazes me! #letsgochamp.”

She definitely amazes us all!! We’re so happy to see this family soak in the bittersweet joy that comes along with this difficult days. Azaylia continues to inspire! #LetsGoChamp

[Image via Ashley Cain/Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram]